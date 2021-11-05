Kanye West Calls out Kamala Harris: ‘A Woman We Ain’t Seen Since the Election’

Kanye West called out Kamala Harris in an interview published Thursday, questioning the whereabouts and work ethic of the seldom-seen vice president.

The billionaire fashion mogul — who has legally changed his name to Ye — posed his questions during an extensive interview on the Revolt TV show, as Breitbart News reported.

“Put this on Black Twitter right now: ‘Ye says cancel Black History Month,'” he said.

“I need Black Future Month. I need Black Possibility Month. I’m tired of seeing us getting hosed down. I”m tired to talking about slavery and how we should only be so lucky to vote for a woman we ain’t seen since the election,” the hip-hop icon and fashion designer said about Kamala Harris.

Ye later took the opportunity to expand on his views of Harris.

“Pusha voted Democrat, voted for Kamala — we ain’t seen her since the election either,” Ye said of the vice president.

“What? You saw her at Whole Foods,” Ye joked as laughter poured out on the set. “They [Democrats] got 94 of the black female vote, you would have thought [Rapper] Drake was running.”

It was months after Joe Biden put her in charge for Harris to turn her attention to immigration and the U.S. border. And when she did focus on the issue she failed to mention illegal immigration’s impact on American citizens and communities — from crime to an compounding strain on local communities, schools, healthcare system to crime — across the United States during her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in June. Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens have been released into the country since then, not to mention an unknown amount of drugs and weapons have been smuggled into the U.S.

Elsewhere in the interview, President Donald Trump was discussed, with West confirming he is still a backer of the former president even as Democrats still wonder if Harris is fit for high office.

“I’ve still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that,” he said. “I might not got it on [at the moment] but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

Ye also called out John Legend in the interview, calling him a “sellout” for attacking him and supporting Democrats during the 2020 election.