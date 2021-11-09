70,000 Sign Petition to Keep James Corden Out of ‘Wicked’ Film Adaptation

A Change.org petition seeking to convince producers to leave CBS late-night host James Corden out of the upcoming film adaptation of the stage play, Wicked has already surpassed 70,000 of its goal of 75,000 signers.

Corden, the British comedian who came to America in 2015 to host The Late Late Show, has intrenched himself in many of Hollywood’s recent music-based shows, and apparently these fans are sick and tired of it.

The petition to exclude Corden from the Wicked movie is curt and to the point, explaining, “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. That’s pretty much it.”

Regardless of Corden’s talent or lack thereof, he has appeared in several musicals over the last few years, including Cats, Into the Woods, The Prom, and the recent woke Amazon Prime updating of Cinderella, in which Corden played a mouse made into a man.

Some wonder if Corden has his eye on taking the role of the Wizard in the nascent Wicked film production, but petition signers hope to stave off delivery of the plum role filled by Joel Grey in the original 2003 stage hit.

The petition was launched after Corden’s name began trending on social media when the production announced some of the actors cast in other roles on the project. Late last week it was announced that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would be playing leads Elphaba and Glinda respectively.

A Wicked film adaptation has been in development hell since 2004, but it looks like the production is finally about to get off the ground and will begin production in the UK early next year.

