‘General Hospital’ Star Ingo Rademacher Pushes Back: Not Okay to ‘Call a Transgender an Empowered Woman’

General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher — who was attacked for reposting a so-called “transphobic” tweet that referred to transgender Biden administration official Rachel Levine a “dude” — pushed back against the woke mob, proclaiming that he believes it is not okay “to call a transgender an empowered woman.”

“While it’s not okay to call a black woman a white supremacist, I don’t think either that it’s okay to call a transgender an empowered woman,” the actor said.

“Because where does that leave women? Think about that for a second,” Rademacher added. “Women have fought so hard to get on a level playing field with men. They weren’t allowed to do anything back in the day.”

The actor, who has portrayed Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera since 1996, had reposted a message originally written by podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey, according to Deadline.

“Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist,” Stuckey wrote, pointing out the hypocrisy of today’s left-wing activists, who refer to biological men as “empowered women,” and black conservatives as “white supremacists.”

Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist. pic.twitter.com/oEabUXVe69 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 4, 2021

Rademacher, however, went on to apologize for not replacing the word “dude” with “transgender” before reposting the message.

“But the comparison there is just pointing out the hypocrisy of the left-wing media. I just don’t agree with it,” the actor maintained.

Rademacher added, “What I have a problem with is not having open discussion and open debate about this, and the left just shuts everything down.”

The soap star also addressed his fellow General Hospital cast member Cassandra James — a transgender actor — who attacked him for reposting the tweet exposing left-wing hypocrisy.

“Cassandra, I apologize to you as well, sincerely,” Rademacher said. “I think you’re an absolute talent, and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do.”

The transgender actor took to Twitter on Sunday, stating, “I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.”

I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family. — Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 8, 2021

