‘M.I.A.M.I. (Murder Is a Major Issue)’ Rapper Killed in Miami Drive-by Shooting

Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, who was perhaps best known for his song, “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue),” was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami on Friday night.

Wavy Navy Pooh, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was ambushed and shot to death while in a car driving in the Miami-area neighborhood of West Kendall, according to multiple law-enforcement sources who spoke to the Miami Herald.

In 2020, the 28-year-old rapper had released a song, titled, “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue),” which lamented crime in the city.

Police reportedly said that Beaubien was stopped at an intersection when someone in a Lexus approached him from the driver’s side and opened fire — fatally shooting him — before fleeing the scene.

A 1-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and adult woman were also in the rapper’s vehicle, but were unharmed. The two young boys were Beaubien’s children, according to a report by WFLA-TV.

The rapper was suspected of being involved in a series of shootings in North Miami-Dade over the past year, reports the Miami Herald, adding that Beaubien had been shot at before.

In May 2020, Beaubien was reportedly injured while driving, and told police that he had fired back in self defense after someone in a passing vehicle opened fire at him and several others gathered outside a house.

“It is with great sadness & a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh,” record label Quality Control Music said in a statement on Instagram. “Our thoughts & prayers are with the family at this time.”

