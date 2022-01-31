Whoopi Goldberg Slammed for Saying ‘Holocaust Isn’t About Race’: ‘WTF? This Is Insane’

Whoopi Goldberg set off a firestorm of outrage with her comments about the Holocaust on ABC’s The View on Monday. The longtime co-host claimed the Holocaust “isn’t about race,” adding, “it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Media personalities piling on to condemn her have spanned the political spectrum, including Piers Morgan, Perez Hilton, and actor Michael Rapaport.

“WTF? This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???” Morgan tweeted.

Goldberg’s comments came as the hosts of The View spent part of Monday’s episode discussinng a Tennessee school board’s recent vote to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust from an eighth grade language arts curriculum due to profanity and nudity.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg said.

Joy Behar replied: “Then what was it about?”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said. “That’s what it’s about.”

Ana Navarro chimed in: “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about –it’s about going after Jews and gypsies.”

Whoopi Goldberg interrupted: “But you’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, because black, white, Jews … everybody eats each other.”

Will & Grace star Debre Messing called Goldberg’s comments “devastating and dangerous.”

Piers Morgan sounded off on Whoopi’s comments. “WTF? This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???” he tweeted Monday.

Hollywood gossip purveyor Perez Hilton said Whoopi just kept digging a hole for herself on Monday’s show.

Actor Michael Rapaport demanded that Whoopi apologize.

The Washington Examiner‘s Seth Mandel recommended Whoopi educate herself on the Holocaust.

The Boston Globe‘s conservative columnist Jeff Jacoby tweeted that Whoopi’s “ignorance is scary.”

The West Wing actor Joshua Malina tweeted, “In fairness to Whoopi, she is wrong.

Freelance writer Kyle Orton argued Whoopi’s focus on the skin color of Nazis and Jews was the truly offensive part of her argument.

The New York Post‘s Jon Levine also sounded off on Whoopi’s comments.

