Susan Sarandon Attacks Mourning NYPD Officers as Fascists During Funeral for Murdered Cop Jason Rivera

Spencer Platt; Rich Polk/Getty Images
Spencer Platt; Rich Polk/Getty Images
David Ng

Susan Sarandon has attacked New York Police Department officers who attended the recent funeral of murdered cop Jason Rivera, posting a meme to Twitter calling cops fascists and questioning why police are even needed in New York City.

The Thelma and Louise star has received vociferous blowback for her smear on law enforcement, including statements of condemnation from the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York and the National Fraternal Order of Police.

Thousands of police officers from around the country gather at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to attend the funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera on January 28, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Susan Sarandon posted the meme on Tuesday, just days after thousands of NYPD officers lined Fifth Ave. in New York to pay their respects to Detective Jason Rivera, 22, who is one of the youngest police officers killed in the line of duty in New York City history.

(ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

One part of Sarandon’s meme said “this is what fascism looks like,” over an image of the funeral procession. Another part of the meme used the funeral to question the need for law enforcement: “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?”

Sarandon’s tweet provoked swift condemnation. “This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities,” the NYC PBA said.

The National Fraternal Order of Police also issued a condemnation: “Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments. When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career, it’s no wonder why you’re a D-list actor.”

Sarandon has long been an anti-police activist who advocated for the defunding of police departments around the U.S. during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

Jason Rivera was murdered late last month while responding to a call about a domestic argument in a Harlem apartment. His partner, Wilbert Mora, was also murdered during the incident.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.