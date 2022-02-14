Greatest Hits: Super Bowl Kneeler Eminem Called Trump ‘B**ch’, Rapped about Sexually Assaulting Ann Coulter

After years of smearing millions of conservative Americans, attacking President Donald Trump, and threatening sexual violence against Trump family members and Ann Coulter, Eminem was rewarded with a Super Bowl Sunday halftime show performance slot.

The Detroit crooner has long-hated half the country, something that may have donned on Breitbart readers when Eminem took a knee in the middle of his half time show performance. After all, Eminem defended NFL anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick in 2018, and called the former NFL quarterback’s critics “fucking moron[s].”

“It’s infuriating. Infuriating. Like really?” Eminem said when asked about people burning their Nike gear over their decision to feature Kaepernick in their new “Just Do It” advertising campaign. You gotta be a fucking moron to think that’s just what it’s about and it’s that fucking cut and dry,” Eminem said. “You know what I’m saying? Like, there’s a meaning behind this shit and there’s real pain behind this shit.”

In 2017, shortly after Trump was inaugurated president, Eminem famously called the former president a “bitch” and rapped about raping conservative commentator Ann Coulter in a song featured on fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean’s studio album “I Decided.”

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s A BITCH. I’ll make his whole brand go under,” Eminem said of Trump on the song “No Favors.”

“And fuck Ann Coulter with a Klan poster. With a lamp post, door handle, shutter. A damn bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber. Piano, a flannel, sucker, some hand soap, butter. A banjo and manhole cover,” he also rapped.

The Grammy-winner continued to take shots at Trump, making headline with one vicious BET rap performance in October 2017.

Eminem’s lyrics eventually landed him on the radar of the Secret Service, whom in 2018 investigated him over “threatening” lyrics against Donald Trump.

Prior to that, Eminem rapped about having explicit sex with former Republican Vice President Sarah Palin in 2009: “And I’ll invite Sarah Palin out to dinner then. Nail her, baby, say hello to my little friend!”