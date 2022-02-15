David Foster’s Daughter Torches Maskless Super Bowl: ‘L.A. Lawmakers Are a F**king Joke. Get the Masks Off Our F**king Kids’

Sara Foster, model, mother, and daughter to music producer David Foster, blasted Los Angeles lawmakers after celebrities, politicians, and more than 75,000 fans were seen maskless at the Super Bowl even as L.A.’s kids have to wear masks all day in school.

Foster, whose dad is a Grammy Award-winning composer, producer, and former Verve Records executive, was incensed by the massive hypocrisy of the celebs and politicians who were seen in L.A. attending the Super Bowl without wearing masks.

Celebrities including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Andy Garcia, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, and others, and politicians such as L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, were all seen maskless during the big game.

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

But in a series of Instagram Stories posts, Foster vented her outrage that all these big-name celebs could flaunt masking rules while her children were forced to wear masks all day in L.A.’s schools.

“Attn Los Angeles law makers: you guys are a fucking joke. While 100,000 people enjoyed the Super Bowl unmasked in our city, our children will have a very different experience in school tomorrow,” she wrote in one of the posts, Fox News reported.

“Tomorrow they will be masked ALL day: they will be masked while they run outside in 80 degrees sweating during PE,”” Foster continued. “I am born and raised in la and have never been more disgusted and ashamed of this place and the MORONS running it.”

Foster was sickened by the behavior she saw as she watched at home on TV.

“Very exciting, the Rams won, fantastic, great super bowl halftime show, loved every second, best halftime show I’ve ever seen,” Foster said. “But all I can think about is that our children will go to school tomorrow masked indoors, outdoors when they are running in PE sweating, having a hard time catching their breath. They’re masked. If they take it down, they get yelled at. They’ve never seen their teachers’ faces.”

“We as parents are not allowed to go on campus,” Foster continued. “I’ve never met the teachers of my kindergarten student. I don’t know what her classroom looks like. I can’t go there when she does her presentations. But we hosted a Super Bowl with a hundred thousand unmasked people. I didn’t see anyone wearing a mask in Los Angeles.”

“We are hosting a fucking Super Bowl here in a state of emergency,” Foster said in conclusion.” “Lift the state of emergency, get your shit together and get the masks off our fucking kids.”

Despite the freewheeling disregard for mask rules at the Super Bowl, both the state of California and the City of Los Angeles had masking requirements while the Super Bowl was being held. Indeed, ahead of the game, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and city health officials stressed that fans should wear masks in the stands while attending Super Bowl LVI.

