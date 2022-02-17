Report: ‘Teen Wolf’ Actress Arden Cho Declines Revival Movie Role After Being Offered Half the Salary of White Co-Stars

Teen Wolf actress Arden Cho has reportedly declined to return for a movie sequel of the series after she was offered half the salary of her white costars. Meanwhile, the directors are facing backlash.

Cho — who is the only Asian actor among the main cast — “was offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts, leading tp her decision to pass” on the role, according to a report by Deadline.

The Teen Wolf film, which is returning exclusively for Paramount+ as a movie sequel to the 2011 MTV series, stars actor Tyler Posey, along with eleven other series original cast members who will return to reprise their roles.

Missing from the list of former series regulars are actors Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, and Cho. The reasons for the absence of O’Brien and Hoechlin remains unclear.

Meanwhile, O’Brien has liked a tweet reacting to Cho’s decision not to return to the Teen Wolf revival, which read, “Arden said ‘nah'” in response to reprising her Teen Wolf role for half the salary of her co-stars.

Paramount+ has noted that additional cast members for the revival film will be announced soon. Meanwhile, directors for the movie are facing heavy backlash, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

