Watch: Mike Huckabee Rips ‘Creepy Executives’ Who Turned Disney into a Perverted ‘Purveyor of Soft Porn’

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) slammed the “creepy executives” at Disney who turned the company into a “perverted palace” and a “purveyor of soft porn.”

“The wonderful family friendly company that Walt Disney founded is gone, replaced by creepy corporate executives who have lost their minds, and will likely lose a lot of their customers. They certainly have lost me,” the former governor said in a recent episode of Huckabee.

“This is so outrageous that it’s hard to believe that the Disney Company has become such a purveyor of soft porn and wokeism, that instead of entertaining children with fantasy and magic, Disney’s new model is sexual fantasy, outright betrayal and rejection of traditional values of marriage and gender,” he added.

Watch Below:

“Instead of moral neutrality, Disney has opted for immoral advocacy,” Huckabee continued. “So I wonder will their remake of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarves’ be called ‘The Nymphomaniac and the Seven Male Prostitutes’?”

“I, for one, don’t want to enrich the people that have destroyed the Magic Kingdom and turned it into the perverted palace,” Huckabee affirmed.

The former governor went on to say “Disney executives have outright lied about the Florida legislation that prohibits government schools from teaching sexual content to preschoolers and young elementary children.”

“What person in his or her right mind would want a four year old child to be taught about homosexuality, transgenderism, and sexual expression?” he asked.

Huckabee also mentioned Disney executives admitting in a conference call that their goal is to implement a heavy LGBTIA2S+ agenda in children’s movies and television shows.

“Disney executive leaders expressed the goal that in future Disney movies at least half of all the characters in the film are to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, or something other than heterosexual,” Huckabee said.

“Do children really need to know about the sex lives of any cartoon characters?” he asked.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Huckabee noted Disney theme parks banning gender from its park greetings last year, replacing “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages,” with “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

“And no more will little girls be called princess when they show up in their princess gown at a Disney property,” he added. “I guess boys could be a princess under the new perverted Disney code.”

A flood of families, however, are canceling their Disney memberships from amusement parks over the woke entertainment company’s leftist, LGBTQIA+ agenda, with one parent noting, “Walt would turn over in his grave” if he could see what Disney has become.