Watch Live: Day 2, Amber Heard Testifies in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Watch live as actress Amber Heard enters day two of her testimony in actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post article she wrote has harmed his movie career.

On Wednesday, the first day she testified, Heard claimed Depp performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine.

On Monday, security guard Travis McGivern testified that he had to remove Depp from a situation due to Heard physically attacking him. McGivern said Heard punched Depp in the face during the incident, threw a can of Red Bull at the actor, and tried to spit on him.

Depp has also claimed that Heard had defecated in his bed after an argument, threw bottles of vodka at him — which resulted in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

An audio recording was also played in the courtroom revealing that Heard had told Depp to “tell the world” he is a male victim of domestic violence, and see how many people “believe” him.

