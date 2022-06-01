Owen Wilson $4,000 Tesla Rims and Tires Stolen Outside His Los Angeles Mansion

Actor Owen Wilson reportedly had $4,000 worth of tires and rims stolen from his Tesla that was parked outside his Santa Monica mansion as crime continues to soar in the area.

The Zoolander star reportedly told police that the theft happened overnight and that he discovered the missing tires the next morning, TMZ reported.

The local police told TMZ that they will investigate the case as grand theft and will begin canvassing the 53-year-old actor’s neighbors to see if they have any security videos that might help shed light on the thieves.

Owen Wilson's gonna need a hot new set of wheels … cause cops say his were stolen right off his fancy car!!! https://t.co/5f4OQzJC65 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2022

Crime is surging in Los Angeles, so much so that it has also leaked into nearby communities such as Santa Monica, Brentwood, Marina Del Rey, Pacific Palisades, and other tony areas.

In fact, despite that Santa Monica is usually ranked as one of California’s safest cities, residents of the L.A. suburb were shocked when the town made the list as one of California’s least safe cities this year.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has faced fire and a recall effort amid the historic crime spike.

Car theft has been a growing problem in the area, too. Last year, the L.A. County Sheriffs Dept. reported that car theft rose 17 percent over the 2020 rate, according to the Daily Mail.

The LAPD also recently warned that gangs are now targeting the homes of L.A. richest residents for break-ins, and even following residents out of local stores and robbing them on the streets.

Wilson recently finished filming the first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki and will next star in the film Secret Headquarters, in which a teen boy begins to wonder if his father is a super hero when he discovers a secret lair underneath the family home.

