Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for actor Billy Porter’s coming-of-age film about a trans teen navigating love, high school and family drama.

Titled, Anything’s Possible, Porter’s film features trans high school senior Kelsa (Eva Reign) who is going through the trials of a first boyfriend (Abubakr Ali), high school blues, and family drama with single mom (Renée Elise Goldsberry), according to Variety.

“I ain’t Barbra Streisand yet,” Billy Porter told Variety. “It’s like, let me do one thing at a time. Let me direct something first. Then I’ll direct something and be in it too.”

“This is an aspirational story. It’s almost like a fairytale,” Porter added. “We know that. It’s a look at what we can be. That’s what we as artists get to do — look at what we can be and what we should be.”



Porter recently starred in Amazon’s ultra-woke Cinderella as a cross-dressing “Fabulous Godmother” granting Cinderella her dearest wish to attend the ball, and noted that, like that film, Anything’s Possible will also debut exclusively on streaming and will not hit theaters.

“Cinderella was a hit because they didn’t try to put it in theaters,” Porter insisted. “This is going to have a similar trajectory. Eyeballs will be on it because you can watch it from your house. Honey, you can watch it from your phone if you want to. And that’s the audience that it’s for.”

Porter has blasted Hollywood over and over again for not putting enough LBGTQ representation — and especially trans — on screen.

A year ago, for instance, he criticized Angels In America for casting straight actor Jeffrey Wright as a gay man, and accused Hollywood of “marginalizing” gay actors. He railed against “institutional racism” in Hollywood during an ACLU fundraiser in 2020.

Among his other attacks, Porter accused black Christians of “oppressing” gay people like “white slavers” did a century ago. He also insisted that the U.S. is in a “mess” because of “whiteness.”

Still, Porter was thrilled to star as a “genderless fairy god mother” in Cinderella, adding that it was ideal for children to see because they are “ready” for such a portrayal.

Anything’s Possible is set to be released on Prime on July 22.

