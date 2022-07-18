‘Glee’ Star Blake Jenner Charged for DUI in California

Former Glee star Blake Jenner was pulled over in Burbank and charged with drunk driving, according to reports.

The Burbank Police Department told TMZ that the actor drove through a red light at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Officers ran him through a field sobriety test and it appears the 29-year-old actor did not do very well as he was arrested and charged with DUI.

Officials say he was booked and released just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning with a court date to be determined.

The actor’s bail was set at $5,000, according to the Daily Mail.

Jenner (no relation to Bruce Jenner) is best known for portraying Ryder Lynn on Glee, but has also appeared on CW’s Supergirl. He was also married to Supergirl star Melissa Benoist. The couple divorced in 2017.

Benoist later posted a video to social media claiming she is a “survivor of domestic violence” but did not specifically name Jenner.

Still, Jenner admitted to once throwing a cell phone at a partner, but also did not name Benoist.

He said he took full responsibility and regretted the act.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner – emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” Jenner said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

