Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan was gunned down in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana, on Wednesday. He was just 24 years old.

The rapper, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was shot on July 27 along with a second man, according to Yahoo News.

The Bogalusa Police Department said that officers responded to a call about gunfire to find one victim critically injured and the second already heading to a local hospital.

The police department added that the rapper died on the scene and a “close family member,” identified as Kenyetta Scott, Sr., was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

According to TMZ, Scott is the late rapper’s father. He says he and his son were sitting in their front yard when five assailants arrived at their home and began shooting.

A second shooting perpetrated hours later “may” have been related to the rapper’s death, authorities said.

“JayDaYoungan was a rising star in the hip hop game. His 2019 album Misunderstood hit No. 43 on the Billboard 200 chart, while his 2020 project, Baby23, reached No. 46,” Yahoo reported.

This summer has thus far been hard on the rap community with several rappers gunned down across the nation.

At least three other rappers have been killed in the last few months alone. On June 5, Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed at 34, the next week, Chicago rapper FBG Cash was killed in a mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side, and a few days ago, Florida rapper Rollie Bands was shot and killed in an apartment building parking lot in Tampa.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston