Director Robert Davi: ‘My Son Hunter’ Told Through the Eyes of a Left-Wing Activist’

My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies) appeared on Rudy Giuliani’s podcast “Common Sense” this week to highlight behind the scenes details about the feature length film about the Biden family’s international web of corruption, saying the movie “is told through the eyes of a 25-year-old left-wing activist, who is working as a stripper to pay for her college loan.”

Davi praised the performances of star Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden and actress Emma Gojkovic, the stripper Hunter befriends.

“She meets up with Hunter Biden at a strip joint the night that Joe Biden finds out that the laptop has been discovered and there’s going to be some noise about it,” Davi says of Gojkovic’s character.

“I take us through the journey of his relationship with her and his lifestyle. She doesn’t know who Hunter is at first and then she starts to research, and now we uncover the hidden story and it is as if the laptop explodes onto the screen,” Davi continues.

“She’s learning about the Hunter laptop scandal and a friend educates her and tells her she’s looking in the wrong spots. The mainstream media is not gonna report on this,” Davi told Giuliani. “So it’s an indictment of the media, it’s an indictment of culture, it’s an indictment of politics. Finally, when she has the full story — the Ukraine corruption, the Russian mafia corruption, all the deals with a spy chief from China — she tries to get a reporter to write the story. He refuses, of course. She’s frustrated, lost. Then she gets it a text from a man called Rudy Giuliani, that breaks the whole story.”

My Son Hunter also stars John James as Joe Biden and Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent.

“I didn’t want parody,” Davi explained. “I wanted people to get into the performances, into the reality of what’s happening, and also see the humor of it and the pathos and the corruption.”

Giuliani, who had a major role in real life revealing the Hunter Biden laptop to the public, remarked that making the movie must have required “more courage than taking on the mafia.”

“Today’s politicians, the government, is worse than the mafia was,” Davi replied.

My Son Hunter came together when producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney approached Davi last year about directing, after they had seen an earlier movie he directed, The Dukes.

“I read the script and wanted to do different things with it,” Davi recalled, saying he wanted to make it more entertaining while also not reflexively demonizing certain aspects of Hunter’s life, like his drug addiction.

My Son Hunter details how ultimately, “the media has betrayed the American people, in not getting the story out about that laptop,” Davi said. The movie serves as an “indictment of media, [and an] indictment of politics.”

Watch the trailer:

My Son Hunter is available for PRE-ORDER NOW and will be available for download and streaming starting September 7.