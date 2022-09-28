Watch: ‘My Son Hunter’ Star Laurence Fox Praises Trump Accomplishments Despite ‘Unending Attempts to Undermine the Presidency’

My Son Hunter star Laurence Fox praised former President Donald Trump’s many accomplishments this week while filling in as host of Nigel Farage’s GBNews show, saying Trump succeeded “despite unending attempts to undermine his presidency.”

Laurence Fox spoke about President Trump during the monologue portion of Monday’s show.

“Between 2016 and 2020, the United States did not become involved in any foreign wars,” he began. “It became a net exporter of energy and had the highest growth in black and Latin American employment in history — all this despite enduring unending attempts to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump by the Democratic party and their minions in the media.”

He continued: “Like him or not, Trump knew that a world where America stood tall and strong would be a safer world.”

Watch below:

Fox said Trump’s show of strength struck fear in the hearts of America’s adversaries. “Trump held America together in one critical way. He understood the core concept of what keeps this fragile world as stable as it can be — deterrence.”

But under President Joe Biden, America has gone backwards. “The strong America of those four years is a place no more,” he said. In its place is “Biden’s utopia” — a weak country thatwashumiliated on the world stage by Biden’s catastrophic withdraw from Afghanistan and that is now completely ill-equipped to confront China’s naked aggression.

Laurence Fox stars as Hunter Biden in My Son Hunter, the first feature movie distributed by Breitbart News. The British actor recently slammed the Biden family in a recent interview on Steve Bannon’s popular “War Room” podcast, saying officials have so far failed to hold the first family accountable over Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling, which includes deals involving the Chinese Communist Party.

