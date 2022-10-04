Rapper Kodak Black Helps Pays Rent for 28 South Florida Families Facing Eviction

Rapper Kodak Black is generously helping multiple families in West Palm Beach, Florida, who are facing eviction from an apartment complex.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, teamed up with the Zachariah McQueen Foundation to pay the rent for 28 families facing eviction within the Merry Place Housing Project, according to TMZ.

The remaining balance of rent for these families owe “will be paid off in full for the remainder of the year,” said Francky Pierre-Paul, the founder of local nonprofit A Different Shade of Love, on Instagram.

In a statement released to WPTV, the Super Gremlin rapper lamented how inflated rent prices are hurting struggling families trying to get by. He then noted the importance of giving back to the community since he is admittingly “blessed.”

Black said:

When people get up and go to work daily, they should be able to come home and relax without worrying if they would have a roof over their head the next month. But unfortunately, we live in a society where people can barely get a raise at work, but can be told that their rent has increased by over $1,000 without any real warning. That’s just not right. I am truly blessed, and I have always had the mindset that my purpose is to bless others. So as long as I can, I will continue to bless others and give back to my community. [Emphasis Added]

The 25-year-old rapper also released a video on Instagram regarding his donation, noting that he “feels good” whenever he gets the chance to make other people “happy.”

As Breitbart News has reported, this is not the first time Black has graciously given back to his native South Florida community. In September 2021, Black donated $20,000 to a two-year-old girl whose mother, a Fort Lauderdale police officer, had died of coronavirus complications the previous month.

In February 2021, Black offered to pay the college tuition for the children of two FBI agents that were killed in the line of duty in Florida.

Black was serving prison time in 2020 for making a false statement to purchase a firearm but had his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office in January 2021.

Following the commutation, the ZEZE rapper has praised the 45th president, calling him “a real one,” and has endorsed him for president in 2024.

