Watch: ‘Always Sunny’ Cast Roasts British Fan — ‘You Don’t No S**t About Guns’

Three It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast members roasted British fans during a live show by telling one, who asked a question “you don’t know shit about guns.”

The three cast members, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton, were fielding questions from the audience at a show in Philadelphia when the moderator noted the next audience members to ask questions were from the United Kingdom and had flown all the way from Oxford.

Prior to the question being asked, the moderator made clear that the duo from Oxford spent all their money just flying to the show.

The Sunny Podcast tweeted video showing Day, McElhemey, and Howerton, pounced on the information, asking the two audience members, “What do you think of our city which is the birthplace of our nation, which destroyed yours in 1776?”

Rob Justice: Alienating Europe one country at a time. Mac and Charlie Die: The LIVE Shows out now! If the unaired footage is this good, imagine the episode.

One of the girls from UK said, “My question was, did you notice the click in between your gunshots?”

The girl added, “You click it, then it shoots again.”

The Always Sunny cast members responded by saying, “Listen, you live in the U.K., you don’t know about guns.”

The cast members added, “You don’t know shit about guns.”

The University of Sidney’s GunPolicy.org lists the UK’s overarching gun regulation as “restrictive.” There is no guaranteed right to possess guns in the UK and the possession of semiautomatic firearms is banned.

Moreover, private possession of handguns is prohibited in the UK as well.

