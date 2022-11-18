R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

R&B singer B. Smyth, whose real name was Brandon Smith, is dead at 28 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

The singer’s brother, Denzil, broke the news in a video to B. Smyth fans on his Instagram page, writing in the caption, “I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.”

“I have some sad, sad news,” Denzil said in the video. “Today my brother passed away — with a fight that he was having with a lung condition.”

“It’s a tough time right now for me, for my family, and we’re just trying to do our best to cope in this situation,” B. Smyth’s brother continued, adding that the singer wanted him to make this video “to let you guys know that he appreciates everything that you guys did for him.”

“He was talking about how much he loved his fans and how much his fans loved him,” Denzil said.

B. Smyth’s big break arrived in 2014, when his song “Twerkoholic” became popular, garnering millions of views. noted TMZ. Smyth would eventually go on to drop a studio album, “Thr3” in 2017, as well as several singles over the next few years.

Denzil added that B. Smyth was in the ICU when he dropped his latest single, “Twerkaholic Part 2,” just a few weeks ago, and that the excitement around the new song “brought him a big smile to his face.

“So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years,” Denzil said in the caption of his Instagram post. “We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers.”

