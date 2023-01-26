Rapper Azealia Banks Praises Ron DeSantis: I Feel ‘Way Safer’ in Florida than in Los Angeles

Rapper Azealia Banks, most famous for her hit song “212,” said she feels “way safer” living in Republican-led Florida than she does in Los Angeles.

Banks made her woke-crushing comments in an interview with The Guardian where she hailed her newfound Miami as a place where people “mind their fuckin’ business.” Banks also felt that the media has unfairly maligned Florida, saying that she feels “way safer” in the Sunshine State than in Los Angeles. She also believes that Gov. Ron DeSantis has a practical way of governing.

“He’s focused on the basic shit,” she said. “There are elderly people in our country without walkers, who don’t have the money to get a septic tooth pulled. If we’re talking about divvying up healthcare funds, those situations should take precedence to facial feminization surgeries and stuff like that. I mean, I get it – but that’s a cosmetic surgery. Like, does your penis work? Can you pee? You’re not as in trouble as the older woman who can’t afford her dialysis. I think DeSantis is practical about a lot of things.”

Banks also said that DeSantis sports a common decency that other politicians lack. She had far less kind words to say about her former collaborator Kanye West, calling him a “grifter” while criticizing comments he made in 2020 about how he and Kim Kardashian nearly aborted their daughter.

“You’re a fucking idiot for basically sacrificing the mental health of your daughter,” she said.

“Just because you can’t get attention from Kim Kardashian, you turn it on your fucking daughter. Kanye, you’re an abusive asshole and you’re a pussy for picking on that little-ass girl. You are the last person we need to hear from about Black fatherhood and the Black family unit,” she added.

In the same interview, Banks said she also became desensitized to protest culture, especially as it exists online.

“When it gets into like, ‘sexuality is politics’, oh my fucking god,” she said. “People on Twitter are talking about sex all damn day, and no one is fucking.”

“Every which way I turn [in LA] there’s a Black Lives Matter sign, and then we’re watching swathes of Latino people die every day because they’re considered essential workers,” she added. “There are no Latino Lives Matter signs. That’s not to negate any of the very real issues that Black people in America face, but in a rich state like California, in a neighbourhood like Silver Lake – here’s Jenny with her fuckin’ like” – she adopts a Valley girl accent – “biodynamic wine bar and her vegan cafe. She’s got a Black Lives Matter sign in the window, but sis, did you pay attention to papi who delivered the milk? Did he get a free cup of coffee? I had to go because I can’t do this – either Covid was gonna kill me, or depression. I’m going to fucking Miami.”

As Breitbart News reported, Azealia Banks made headlines in 2022 when she stormed out of a Florida Pride event, describing it as “ghetto.”