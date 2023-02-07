Disney Hammered for ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ After Pushing Slavery Reparations in ‘The Proud Family’ Children’s Show

People have been hammering Disney and its woke reboot of The Proud Family after a recent episode pushed slavery reparations and various other pro-Black Lives Matter talking points.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, an episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder featured a scene wherein the characters (kids) protest to remove a historical statue of their town’s founder after learning he owned slaves during his lifetime. Another scene featured those same kids rapping and singing about America’s racist past and how black people deserve reparations for slavery.

“This country was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country,” the children sing.

“The descendants of slaves continue to build it, slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for,” they continue.

“We made your families rich. From the southern plantation heirs to the northern bankers to the New England ship owners, the founding fathers, former presidents, current senators, the Illuminati, the New World Order.”

Conservatives and others have since called out Disney for using a children’s show to push Critical Race Theory (CRT), which comes as no surprise considering that the show’s executive producer, Latoya Raveneau, said she uses her content to push a “not-at-all secret gay agenda.”

“So I was a little suss when I started. But then, my experience was bafflingly the opposite of what I had heard,” she said in a leaked video from Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit. “In my little pocket of Proud Family TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all secret gay agenda.”

Leftists also came to the show’s defense, saying that it preaches the truth.

