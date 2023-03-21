Listen: Chris Rock Compares Democrats Arresting Trump to Arresting Tupac: ‘He’s Just Going to Sell More Records’

Leaked audio from a recent Chris Rock performance revealed the comedian comparing an arrest of former President Donald Trump to rapper Tupac, saying it’s only going to make him “more popular,” adding, “he’s just going to sell more records.”

“Are you guys really going to arrest Trump? Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac, he’s just going to sell more records. Are you stupid?” Rock was heard saying in the leaked audio clip.

Listen Below:

Rock also joked about allegations that Trump paid porn star Stormy Daniels hush money, saying, “That’s romantic,” adding, “We’ve all been cheated on. Don’t you wish that the person that cheated on you paid off somebody so you wouldn’t find out?”

The comedian reportedly made his remarks during a Sunday appearance at the Kennedy Center to honor Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Democrat lawmakers were in the audience, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Rock’s comments come after Trump said in a Truth post over the weekend that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who was financially tied to Democrat megadonor George Soros in his campaign for DA, has been leading the investigation. Many Republican leaders have slammed the investigation as politically motivated given that Trump continues to dominate in primary polls for the 2024 presidential election.

Chris Rock is not the only one who believes it would be “stupid” for Democrats to arrest their political rivals.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, said on Saturday that Trump will win reelection in a “landslide victory” if he is handcuffed and arrested.

Many others rallied around Trump following the news of his arrest prediction, with radio host Clay Travis declaring, “We now live in a banana republic.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.