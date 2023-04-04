‘M*A*S*H’ Star Judy Farrell Dead at 84 After Suffering Stroke

Actress Judy Farrell, who was perhaps best known for playing Nurse Able in the hit television series M*A*S*H, died on Sunday after suffering a stroke.

The actress’s son, Michael, told TMZ that Farrell passed away in a hospital nine days after she had a stroke.

He added that while in the hospital, his mother was consciously alert and able to squeeze the hands of her loved ones — but could not speak due to the stroke.

Farrell appeared as Nurse Able in eight episodes of the CBS comedy-drama show M*A*S*H, which also starred actor Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin “Hawkeye” Pierce.

Her first husband, M*A*S*H* co-star Mike Farrell, had played the role of Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the ’70s-’80s sitcom and appeared in a total of 179 episodes.

The actress also appeared in other classic television shows such as Get Smart, The Partridge Family, Port Charles, Fame, and Quincy, M.E. She also had roles in the films J.W. Coop, Chapter Two, and Long-Term Relationship.

After divorcing Mike Farrell in 1983, she was later remarried to actor and producer Joe Bratcher. She is survived by Bratcher and her two children, Michael and Erin.

“Judy was a most beautiful woman — inside and out. We grew up together,” Farrell’s M*A*S*H co-star Loretta Swit told Fox News. “She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able.”

