Late Night Hosts, Including Jimmy Kimmel, Gloat over Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News: ‘Goodbye Mother-Tucker!’

Fulfilling their corporate duty to mock one of their employers’ biggest competitors, late night comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon gloated Monday over Tucker Carlson’s surprise departure from Fox News.

Tucker Carlson was Fox News’ highest-rated primetime host and regularly drew more viewers than any other cable news show. But his popularity apparently wasn’t enough to save him from the chopping block Monday when Fox News released a press release announcing the abrupt parting of ways.

At ABC, Jimmy Kimmel could barely contain his glee, saying Carlson “couldn’t be reached for comment” as he was “on a plane to Moscow to meet with his manager.”

On Twitter, the left-wing comedian posted: “Goodbye, Mother-Tucker” along with a video compilation of what Kimmel’s producers believed to be Carlson’s worst on-air moments.

At NBC, Seth Meyers devoted an entire segment to the Carlson news. The left-wing comedian sarcastically asked if Fox News is going “woke” and then performed a bit where he imitated Carlson’s facial expressions.

He also compared Fox News to “North Korean state TV” — even though NBC and other major networks have served as the media arm of the permanent Washington bureaucracy on matters including the Russia collusion hoax and the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Jimmy Fallon, also on NBC, took jabs at Carlson as well as Don Lemon — who was fired Monday from CNN after 17 years — but saved most of the ribbing for the former.

“It’s easy to make jokes about Tucker Carlson being gone, but now, who’s going to tell me which M&M is most woke?” Fallon joked.

At Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Monday’s guest host — a comedian named Desi Lydic — said Carlson’s departure will “leave a huge white-power vacuum at Fox.” She also mocked “that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlson’s face.”

CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert was a repeat episode on Monday.

