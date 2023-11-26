Jimmy Fallon Under Fire for Calling Trans Actor Hunter Schafer ‘Bud’

Jimmy Fallon has drawn the ire of trans actor Hunter Schafer’s fans after the host called his guest “bud” during an interview segment.

Schafer made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Fallon congratulated the actor on his latest project, affirming it was particularly special for the actor after having been a fan of The Hunger Games franchise since childhood.

After the presenter showed viewers a snap of sci-fi-inspired outfit, Schafer enthusiastically admitted: “For Halloween, I was obsessed with how the capitol people were in costume and made my own costume.”

Fallon then equally enthusiastically replied: “Oh bud, it’s unbelievable! This is really cool, now you’re in Hunger Games — as a capitol person!”

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Calls Trans Actor Hunter Schafer ‘Bud’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hunter Schafer, 24 – who stopped by the show to promote the new movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – was born a male and identifies as female.

Since the show released a clip of the interview certain commenters criticised Fallon by arguing the term “bud” is masculine-coded.

In a now-deleted tweet one viewer shared the controversial video, captioning it: “Jimmy fallon calling hunter schafer ‘bud’ I am going to [redacted]”.

jimmy fallon calling hunter schafer “bud” i am going to [redacted] — Official Lsies (@lsiesOfficial) November 20, 2023

And this tweet has since been shared thousands of times over, with other offended viewers quoting it with their own verdicts and defense of Hunter Schafer.

One wrote: “As if i didn’t have reason enough to hate Fallon, he takes this opportunity to show that he doesn’t see Hunter as the beautiful, immaculate queen sitting before him.”

as if i didn’t have reason enough to hate Fallon, he takes this opportunity to show that he doesn’t see Hunter as the beautiful, immaculate queen sitting before him to my cis readers, i hope you don’t see this as an overreaction—bud/buddy is unquestionably male-coded https://t.co/gzrf9cIHCk — TheAverageGirlLovesFall 🍁🏳️‍⚧️ (@thearae60) November 20, 2023

The tweet went on: “To my cis readers, i hope you don’t see this as an overreaction—bud/buddy is unquestionably male-coded.”

Another tweeted: “A slight minority of people might say it in a gender neutral way. but you obviously know it’s used exclusively for men most the time. even if Hunter isn’t bothered, it’s still gross and telling of how Fallon views trans women.”

“I literally cant stand it when people call me bud. it’s so degrading and it really shows that they dont see me(or hunter or any trans woman rly) as a woman!! bud isnt something you say to girls im sorry,”

Fallon has previously addressed singer Ariana Grande as “pal” and original star of The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence as both “dude” and “man.”