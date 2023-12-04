‘Supernatural’ Star Mark Sheppard Brought Back to Life After Six Heart Attacks

EMTs reportedly brought Supernatural star Mark Sheppard back to life after he suffered six heart attacks on Friday.

“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen,” Sheppard wrote in an Instagram post. “Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD.”

According to the actor, the 100% blockage in his left anterior descending artery is also known as “the widowmaker.”

“If not for my wife, the [Los Angeles Fire Department] at mullholland and the incredible staff [Providence California] St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this,” he added. “My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

The Los Angeles Fire Department took to the comment section of Sheppard’s post, writing, “We’re so glad to hear of your outcome and wish you a full and speedy recovery!”

The actor’s Supernatural co-star Misha Collins also chimed in, writing, “Mark! You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough.”

“You’ve impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal,” Collins added.

