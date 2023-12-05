Rock Legend Denny Laine, The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings Co-founder, Dead at 79

British musician Denny Laine, a co-founding member of the rock bands The Moody Blues and Wings, died on Tuesday at the age of 79.

“My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning,” Laine’s wife, Elizabeth Hines, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him.”

“He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week,” Hines continued.

Laine’s wife went on to disclose that her husband died after a battle with interstitial lung disease.

“He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home. Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs,” she said.

“He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained,” Hines added. “All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.”

Hines continued:

Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and the many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis-it brought him to tears. I thank you all for sending both of us love and support. It was my absolute honor and privilege to not only be his wife, but to care for him during his illness and vulnerability. Thank you to Dennys surgeons, doctors, specialists, physical therapists and nurses at Naples Hospital for working so hard to help him. Thank you for your compassion and support for me during these past several emotional months. My world will never be the same. Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun and full of life-just like him.

“Thank you sweetie for loving me, for all the laughter, friendship, fun and for asking me to be your wife. I will love you forever,” Hines concluded. “Please give Denny’s friends and family the time and privacy needed as we grieve our loss.”

Laine started playing the guitar as a young boy who was inspired by the jazz guitar great Django Reinhardt, according to a report by Billboard. After a stint in a band called The Diplomats, Laine co-founded the legendary British rock band The Moody Blues in 1964, alongside singer Mike Pinder.

The band’s first hit, a popular cover of “Go Now,” topped the U.K. singles chart and reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. After working with The Moody Blues, Laine went on to co-found what would go on to become another major rock band, Wings.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.