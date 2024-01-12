Actress Tisa Farrow, Sister of Mia Farrow, Dead at 72

Actress Tisa Farrow, who was also the sister of actress Mia Farrow, died “unexpectedly” on Wednesday at the age of 72.

“She died unexpectedly yesterday morning. Apparently in her sleep,” Mia Farrow wrote on Instagram. “This is a hard time for all of us who admire and love her so deeply.”

“If there is a Heaven, undoubtedly my beautiful sister Tisa is being welcomed there,” the Rosemary’s Baby star said in her Instagram post. “She was the best of us – i have never met a more generous and loving person.”

“She loved life & never complained. Ever,” Mia Farrow added. “She was a nurse for 27 years, a wonderful sister to Steffi, Prudence and me, a devoted mother to Jason, who died in Iraq, Bridget and little grandson Kylor – the lights of her life.”

Tisa Farrow, born Theresa Magdalena Farrow in Los Angeles, was the youngest of seven, and had quit school in the 11th grade to work as a waitress in New York while trying to pursue a career in acting.

She went on to appear in several 1970s films, including, Homer, And Hope to Die, Fingers, and Winter Kills. Farrow also had a walk-on part as a party guest in Woody Allen’s 1979 film, Manhattan.

Tisa Farrow’s credits also included Some Call It Loving, Only God Knows, Strange Shadows in an Empty Room, and Search and Destroy. She also appeared in the television films, The Ordeal of Patty Hearst, and The Initiation of Sarah.

The actress died in Rutland, Vermont, her brother, John Farrow, told the Hollywood Reporter.

She was married to producer Terry Deane, with whom she had a son, Jason, who was killed in Iraq in 2018 while serving in the U.S. Army. Her brother, Michael, died in a plane crash in 1958, and her other brother, Patrick, died by suicide in 2009.

Survivors in addition to her siblings, Mia and John, include her sisters, Prudence and Stephanie, daughter Bridget, and grandson Kylor.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.