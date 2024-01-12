FKA Twigs Calls out ‘Double Standards’ After Nude Calvin Klein Ad Banned in UK

(UPI) — FKA twigs is calling out “double standards” in the wake of her Calvin Klein ad being banned in the United Kingdom.

The British singer and actress, 36, reacted Wednesday after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found her ad “irresponsible” and “likely to cause serious offense.”

The ad in question shows FKA twigs wearing an unbuttoned denim shirt and exposing the right side of her body.

The ASA said the “image’s composition placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised” and that it “presented her as a stereotypical sexual object.”

In a post on Instagram, FKA twigs said she does “not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me.”

“i see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body had overcome more pain than you can imagine,” the star said.

“in light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, i can’t help but feel there are some double standards here,” she added. “so to be clear… i am proud of my physicality and hold the art i create with my vessel to the standards of women like josephine baker, eartha kitt and grace jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality. thank you to ck and mert and marcus who gave me a space to express myself exactly how i wanted to – i will not have my narrative changed.”

Calvin Klein also defended the ad and its recent campaign with Kendall Jenner.

“The images were not vulgar and were of two confident and empowered women who had chosen to identify with the Calvin Klein brand, and the ads contained a progressive and enlightened message,” the company said.

The controversy comes days after Calvin Klein unveiled an underwear campaign featuring actor Jeremy Allen White.