Jo Koy Goes Off On ‘Soft’ Globes Crowd: ‘Can We F***ing Laugh at Ourselves?’

Comedian Jo Koy went off on “soft” celebrities during his recent performance at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Kansas City for his Joy Koy World Tour, according to a report by Variety. “Can we fucking laugh at ourselves?” he asked.

“Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft,” Koy said of celebrities, referring to his recent Golden Globes hosting gig — which took a downturn with the live audience when he took a jab at the blockbuster Barbie.

“I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we fucking laugh at ourselves?” Koy added, which elicited a roaring applause from the audience, after which one person yelled, “Fuck ‘em!”

While the comedian never outright named the Golden Globes, he went on to say, “I got a feeling none of you motherfuckers watched it, and I’m kinda happy.”

“Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to — speak your mind,” he added.

Koy went in to slam cultural sensitivity and oversensitivity in today’s society, saying, “Here in St. Louis, [you’ve got] people that listen to you, understand you, and understand we’re not all out to attack each other. It’s stupid in LA.”

“The weather is better in Hollywood, but I’m happy to be in this blizzard. When it rains, it pours,” the comedian added.

“I have to ask this question, and it’s a serious question: Why do you guys live here? It’s fucking cold! This place should be empty!” Koy laughed.

Koy also told his audience that they made him very happy, clearly relieved to take a break from Los Angeles.

“Oh God, this is fun,” he said. “I haven’t laughed in four days. I’m so happy. You guys make me so happy.”

Koy’s new special is set to be released on Netflix this year. The comedian’s tour will run until May, and is set to end in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

