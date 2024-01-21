Netflix Actress Ashley Park Hospitalized for ‘Critical Septic Shock’

Jan. 19 (UPI) — Ashley Park is “still in the throes of recovery” after being hospitalized for “critical septic shock.”

The Emily in Paris star said in a post Friday that she spent a week in the intensive care unit after “what started as tonsilitis” spiraled into a serious health scare.

Park was on vacation with Paul Forman, her Emily in Paris co-star and rumored boyfriend, in December when she came down with tonsillitis, which progressed into septic shock and “infected and affected several” of her organs.

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” Park wrote. “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally be my side through all of this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Park also thanked the doctors, nurses, translators, and the “personal team of heroes at home” who have supported her through the ordeal.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery… but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” the star wrote.

“Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay,” she said.

Park’s Emily in Paris co-star Lily Collins voiced her support in the comments.

“I can hardly look at these without crying,” Collins said, referencing the photos Park included of herself in the hospital. “I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Park and Forman play love interests Mindy and Nicolas on Emily in Paris.

Netflix announced Friday that production has started on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series. It is unknown if Park’s health issues will affect her role on the show.