‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Cancer Battle ‘Miracle’ Treatment

Actress Shannen Doherty is optimistic after taking a gamble on a new treatment for her stage 4 cancer and is now proclaiming it to be a “miracle.”

The Beverley Hills, 90210 star touted the success of an infusion treatment that she did not name during an appearance on her Let’s Be Clear podcast released on Monday. Doherty said that after seven treatments she and her doctors have seen a positive effect on her lab results, the Daily Beast reported.

Doherty said that after the first few treatments, some of her doctors were telling her to dump the treatment. But she decided to stay the course.

“After four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see.’ After the sixth, seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier,” she said.

“Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going,'” she insisted.

The “blood-brain barrier” refers to the ability of a drug to cross that border and finally begin targeting the cancer.

The Charmed star has been suffering with bouts of cancer since first being diagnosed with it in 2015. By 2018 her cancer had gone into remission and she went for another three years cancer free.

But in 2020 she announced that her cancer had returned and had spread to her brain. Doherty has had one brain tumor removed and has undergone radiation treatment.

Still, the cancer went on to spread into her bones and her outlook is not good.

Still, the 52-year-old actress said that staying positive is important.

“Hope is always there. I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me or whatever. Or I can die of cancer,” she said.

“But all I can do is live each day in as much of a positive manner with a lot of hope as I can and embrace it and be like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, and what do I get to do?’ I think that positivity that you bring into your life helps you with your whole body.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston