Anti-Trump Musical, Hyped By Michael Cohen, Trashed: ‘This Is So So Bad,’ ‘Another Reason to Never Go to NYC’

An anti-Trump off-Broadway musical that recently debuted is earning brutal ridicule online after clips of the show were posted to Xtwitter.

The anti-Trump stage play entitled, Five: The Parody Musical, opened on Monday and features satiric attacks on some of the women in Donald Trump’s life, including Ivana Trump, Marla Maples, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and for porn star Stormy Daniels. The show is reportedly a humorous take on the play, Six, which is about the lives of British monarch Henry VIII’s wives, according to Newsweek.

YouTuber Mario Nawfal posted about the play to his X account and noted that former Trump associate turned self-appointed Trump enemy Michael Cohen was on hand for the show’s Feb. 19 debut.

🇺🇸TRUMP THE MUSICAL HITS NYC "FIVE" is a musical parody about the women in Trump's life, Ivana, Marla, Melania, Stormy, and Ivanka. Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer, was at the Press Premier Off-Broadway at Theater 555. Source: Playbill pic.twitter.com/h75DJg5M9y — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 20, 2024

After the clips of the show began popping up online, though, social media users weighed in to blast the show.

“Just another reason to never to go to NYC again,” one X user wrote.

Just another reason to never to go to NYC again. — Melissa (@moestoes08) February 20, 2024

Another X user who says he is no fan of Trump also blasted the clips.

“I don’t like the guy much but wow this is so so bad??” he wrote.

Many others agreed that the show looks horrible.

So cringe worthy — susan smith (@smith_susa13826) February 20, 2024

talk about living rent free in peoples heads. Good God man, go outside, touch some grass — Mind The Gap ⚡️☘️ (@Jgerryi) February 20, 2024

Despite the sneering, the producer of the show, Michael Chase Gosselin, claims the show has been playing sold-out shows.

Gosselin’s X account is protected, though, so few will see his claims that the show is doing well.

But X user Regina Mauro summed it up for many, writing, “Such superficial caricature portrayal of a President’s beautiful wife, deceased ex-wife, 2nd wife & daughter is beyond…hateful? Pathetic?”

