A-listers Including Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson, Stephen Fry Back Kevin Spacey’s Return to Acting

Celebrities — including Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson, and Stephen Fry — are backing House of Cards star Kevin Spacey’s return to acting.

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone told the Telegraph. “He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

“It’s terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas,” the Casino actress added.

Neeson, meanwhile, told the newspaper, “I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor.”

“He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera,” the Schindler’s List star added. “Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

Fry also chimed in on behalf of Spacey, telling the Telegraph that the American Beauty star had been “both ‘clumsy’ and ‘inappropriate’ on many occasions,” but suggested he doesn’t find it justifiable to “bracket him with the likes of Harvey Weinstein.”

The Wilde star also blasted the recently released Spacey Unmasked documentary, saying it is devoted to “accusations that simply do not add up to crimes.”

“Surely it is wrong to continue to batter a reputation on the strength of assertion and rhetoric rather than evidence and proof?” Fry added. “Unless I’m missing something I think he has paid the price.”

Letters of support for Spacey also came from actor F Murray Abraham and director Sir Trevor Nunn.

“I vouch for him unequivocally,” Abraham told the Telegraph. “Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly accepted his responsibility for certain behavior, unlike so many others? He is a fine man, I stand with him, and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

As Breitbart News reported, Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.

The Usual Suspects star responded by coming out as gay and claiming he had no memory of the incident in which he allegedly made a sexual advance on a 14-year-old actor.

Notably, Spacey has not appeared on screen or in theatre ever since.

Last year, the Oscar-winning actor was found not guilty of nine sex offenses at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.