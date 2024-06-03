Restaurant Calls ‘Star Trek’ Star Zachary Quinto ‘an Amazing Spock, But a Terrible Customer’

A restaurant in Toronto is taking aim at Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly making an eatery staffer cry.

Quinto, who became world famous in 2009 for portraying Mr. Spock in the re-boot Star Trek movie series, was reportedly a recent customer at restaurant in Toronto, Canada, named Manita. But the establishment was not very pleased at his support of the place.

Over a photo of the famed Starship Enterprise, the restaurant blasted Quiinto, saying the actor is “n amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” the Daily Beast reported.

The message continued saying, “Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for.”

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners feel uncomfortable,” the restaurant wrote.

The post concluded, saying, “Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities joining us at Manita but you are NOT one of them.”

In another post, the restaurant added more context to the incident.

“This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff,” the restaurant said.

“Manita is deeply grateful for our most incredible, friendly, gracious guests… who may give us constructive feedback from time to time,” the restaurant continued. “To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned,” they said.

Quinto was apparently in the area around Toronto to celebrate his 47th birthday — which was June 2 — and he posted photos on his own social media noting that he had visited Canada’s Wonderland theme park in the greater Toronto area.

The actor also posted a photo in a restaurant and sitting in front of a small birthday cake, according to Fox News.

