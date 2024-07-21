Reporter Sam Rubin Cause of Death Revealed

Sam Rubin, a beloved entertainment anchor and reporter for KTLA in Los Angeles who was on a first-name basis with Hollywood’s top star, died in May at the age of 64. Rubin’s cause of death was revealed.

Rubin died from a heart attack brought on by coronary artery disease, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday, two months after his death, according to a report by WGNTV.

The Medical Examiner’s office added in its report that Rubin suffered from “ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease,” and that his heart had stopped due to a lack of blood and oxygen.

Rubin’s manner of death has been listed as “natural.”

“Ischemic heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide,” according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which added that the disease, also known as coronary artery disease and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, “manifests clinically as myocardial infarction and ischemic cardiomyopathy.”

This type of heart disease affects around 126 million people worldwide — men more commonly than women — with “the global prevalence” of Ischemic heart disease “rising,” the NIH noted.

On the morning of May 10, Rubin went to the hospital with stomach pain, and was pronounced dead in the emergency room shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Rubin joined KTLA in 1991 and quickly gained notability through his upbeat live interviews with actors and musicians from behind the anchor desk, becoming one of the top local news personalities in the United States.

The entertainment reporter was also a centerpiece at premiere red carpet events and movie junkets. His final interview was with actress Jane Seymour on May 9.

Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and his four children, Perry, Rory, Darcy, and Colby.

