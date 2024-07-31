Disney Cast Members Agree to 20 Percent Raise, Walkout Averted

Disney cast members have reportedly accepted a three-year contract that includes an instant 20 percent raise in their base pay. This came after a strike at Disney theme parks and hotels in California.

A bloc of four unions known as Disney Workers Rising announced that a tentative agreement has been made, which prevented what could have been the first walkout at Disneyland Resort in 40 years, according to a report by CBS News.

The coalition represents 14,000 cast members — a catch-all term referring to Disney ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers, ticket takers, parking attendants, and other employees — who work at Disney’s theme park and resort properties in California.

The negotiations, which lasted for months, reportedly ended with Disney employees agreeing to a three-year contract that raises their wages by $6.10 over the next few years. This is in addition to a $4.10 instant raise in their minimum base pay.

The ratified contract also gives cast members “attendance policy and sick leave improvements,” new premiums, as well as “longevity increase for senior” employees, CBS reported.

Disney’s wide-ranging layoffs of some 7,000 employees has hit the staff at the 135-year-old National Geographic magazine. https://t.co/YPlBfpeZO6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 29, 2023

“Together by wearing buttons, attending rallies and telling their stories to the public, cast members fought for a more promising future for themselves, their fellow cast members, and their families,” the Disney Workers Rising bargaining committee said.

“These contracts are historic for Disney cast members and we’re pleased cast members’ lives will improve as a result,” the union bloc added. “By ratifying these contracts, Disney cast members have secured historic raises and policies and protections that reflect their role as magic makers in the Disney parks.”

Before coming to an agreement on the new terms, cast members reportedly filed a report alleging unfair labor practice, claiming they had been treated unfairly for wearing union buttons while at work.

As Breitbart News reported, thousands of workers at Disney’s theme park and resort properties in California recently voted to authorize a potential strike during contract negotiations.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin with nearly 99 percent of the members who cast votes.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.