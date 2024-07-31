‘Oppenheimer’ Star Josh Hartnett on Leaving L.A., Shielding His Children from Hollywood Influence: ‘We Want Them to Have Normal Upbringings’

Actor Josh Hartnett, known for his roles in films like Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, has lived far away from Hollywood for years, raising his children with his wife, actress Tamsin Egerton, in the English countryside. In a recent interview, he revealed that he and his wife try to shield their kids from the entertainment industry’s influences.

“Dad has to go to work, and they do know what I do — they have come to sets — but they don’t understand the thing yet. And I’m glad that they don’t,” he told People magazine.

“We’ll try and keep them away from it as much as possible because we want them to have normal upbringings.”

His comments mark the latest celebrity rebuke of Hollywood’s toxic and morality-warping ways. Stars are fleeing Los Angeles in search of a better life, often with their children’s best interest in mind.

Stars who have fled L.A. include Glenn Powell; Ryan Gosling and his wife, Eva Mendes, with their children; Mark Wahlberg, also with wife and kids; Sylvester Stallone; and Rod Stewart.

California lost about half a million people between 2020 and 2022.

Among the problems driving people away are high taxes, soaring crime, out-of-control homelessness, and one-party Democrat rule — which seems to be making everything worse.

Josh Hartnett — who stars in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie Trap — clearly has no regrets leaving L.A. behind.

“Hollywood is more than a place; it’s like a state of mind. If you’re around people who are constantly talking about the movie business, your life is going to be pretty much one note. And I’ve never wanted that,” he told People.

He added: “I just never really vibed with L.A. because I’m not a big fan of sitting in the car all day.”

