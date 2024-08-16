Michael Moore Fears Democrats Will Blow It in November

Documentarian Michael Moore still fears Democrats could lose big time in November, despite the establishment left’s non-stop euphoria over Kamala Harris.

Michael Moore expressed his doubt in an interview this week with Britain’s The Guardian.

“It was so depressing for so many weeks and then it was instantly not depressing,” he said. “I am hopeful now but it’s ours to blow – and we have a history of blowing it.”

Moore urged Kamala to cater to the left’s surging anti-Israel base, praising her recent decision to reject as her running mate Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), who is Jewish and has supported Israel’s right to exist.

“That’s why Gaza is so important. Young people hate war and they’re totally against Biden and his support of the war,” he said, omitting any mention that the Hamas terror organization, which instigated the war with its October 7 attack and keeps its own people in abject poverty.

To further pander to woke youth, Moore urged Kamala to emphasize to issues progressives love, including student loan forgiveness — which would place the burden on taxpayers — and climate change.

He offered even more campaign advice. When dealing with the Trump-Vance ticket, he told Kamala to emphasize the “weird absolute idiocy and insanity” of the other side.

Michael Moore recently urged Joe Biden to resign the presidency in order to help Kamala in November.

He also lashed out at white men in a recent blog post, saying white men will be “shown the door” in November because this country is now “female.”

