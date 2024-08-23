Actor Rob Schneider Urges Fellow RFK Supporters to Vote Trump to Oppose Tyranny

Comedian-actor Rob Schneider is urging fellow supporters of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to vote for former President Donald Trump in November, saying they need to reject the authoritarianism and failed policies of the Democratic party as embodied by Kamala Harris.

His plea comes as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is expected to speak Friday about the future of his maverick presidential run, with multiple reports claiming that he will end his campaign and endorse Trump. Throughout his campaign, Kennedy has accused Democrat leaders of waging legal warfare against him as he attracted growing numbers of voters who had become disenchanted with the party’s embrace of forever wars, media censorship, and vaccine mandates.

Rob Schneider posted a lengthy plea in an X post on Friday.

“As we have seen this week, ONCE AGAIN the Democratic Party is NOT running on any ideas to make American’s lives better, they are once again running on the hatred of one individual, Donald J Trump,” he wrote.

“And they are hoping that YOU will HATE him so much that you will forget about the Democrat’s FOREVER WARS that are pushing the world closer to World War III, they are hoping that you forget about your grocery bills being 26% higher since Biden/Harris took office.”

Dear Fellow Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters and American Citizens, As we have seen this week,

ONCE AGAIN the Democratic Party is NOT running on any ideas to make American’s lives better, they are once again running on the hatred of one individual, Donald J Trump. And they are… pic.twitter.com/9D0mpVEMoN — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 23, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of large-scale malfeasance by first hiding Joe Biden’s cognitive decline from the public and then rigging the election in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris by installing her as the party’s nominee without her going through the primary process.

Kennedy began his presidential run as a Democrat but eventually switched to being an independent after Democrat leaders tried to kick him off the ballot in multiple states as his popularity surged.

The Trump campaign revealed that a special guest will appear with Trump at his rally in Arizona on Friday, but it remains unclear who it will be.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com