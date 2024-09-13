Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ Star, Son of Acting Legend Steve McQueen, Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Chad McQueen, an actor known for his performances in the Karate Kid movies and the son of the late actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, has been revealed.

The actor passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63 in Palm Springs, California.

According to the New York Times, the actor died of organ failure, his longtime attorney and friend, Arthur Barens, confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen,” Chad’s wife, Jeanie Galbraith and their two children, Chase and Madison, wrote in the statement shared on Thursday, September 12.

In addition to describing Chad as a loving father and committed husband, the family penned, “His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honour his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”

The actor’s health complications were a result of a racing injury he sustained years ago, which led to progressive organ failure and ultimately his death.

AP reports McQueen followed in his father’s footsteps, pursuing both acting and race car driving.

Chad McQueen was involved in more than 25 movies and television shows, as an actor, producer and other roles, but he is most widely recognized for his role as Dutch in the 1984 teen classic The Karate Kid.

While he starred in several films after the hit action franchise, including New York Cop, Squanderers and Red Line, he ultimately engaged more in racing than acting, and he eventually founded McQueen Racing, a company that creates custom cars, motorcycles, and accessories, AP sets out in its report.

His son Chase, who also races, and his daughter Madison now run the company.

“I didn’t find acting fun anymore,” McQueen told The Associated Press in a 2005 interview. “So, I decided to give racing a total commitment.”

McQueen raced professionally for years, competing in the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona races before he suffered from a series of injuries behind the wheel.

McQueen was the only son of his father and mother, Neile Toffel. He had one sister, Terry, who died of respiratory failure at age 38 in 1998.

He is survived by his wife Jeanie and three children, Chase, Madison and Steven, who is an actor best known for The Vampire Diaries.