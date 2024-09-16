Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez, Candice Bergen Call Out JD Vance over ‘Childless Cat Ladies’

Hollywood stars Selena Gomez and Candice Bergen used Sunday’s Emmy Awards on ABC to mock GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance, referring to “childless cat ladies” from the stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

This year’s Emmy Awards was mostly politics-free — a surprising turn given the high-stakes presidential election just around the corner and Hollywood’s unconditional adoration of Kamala Harris.

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez couldn’t resist getting in a jab, brief though it was.

While presenting the first prize of the evening with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez joked, “And let me say what an honor it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies.”

CBS’ Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen harkened back to the early 90s when then-Vice President Dan Quayle (R) was feuding with her show.

“In one classic moment, my character was attacked by Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy became pregnant and decided to raise the baby as a single mother. Oh, how far we’ve come. Today a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So as they say, my work here is done. Meow,” she said.

Her jab evoked enthusiastic applause from the crowd of Hollywood celebrities.

Gomez and Bergen are the latest celebrities to obsess over the remark in the left’s concerted effort to to distract voters from Kamala Harris’ disastrous record on the economy and illegal immigration.

Under the Kamala Harris economy, consumer prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, forcing tens of millions of American to struggle to pay for essential goods and services, including groceries, energy, rent, and insurance.

Meanwhile, more than ten million illegal aliens are receiving taxpayer-funded benefits, including free housing, thanks to Kamala Harris’ complete failure to secure the border

In her endorsement of Kamala Harris last week, Taylor Swift signed her post with “Childless Cat Lady.”

