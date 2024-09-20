Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro Apologizes to Crew over Lost Jobs After Singer Perry Farrell’s Onstage Fight Shutters Tour

Jane’s Addiction canceled the remainder of their U.S. tour days after frontman Perry Farrell assaulted the band’s guitarist Dave Navarro onstage during a concert in Boston, Massachusetts, citing “mental health difficulties.”

“Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current U.S. tour,” the band announced in a Monday social media post.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs,” Jane’s Addiction continued in its statement.

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets,” the band added. “We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.”

Navarro, as well as Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Adam Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins signed off on the statement, writing, “Our hearts are broken.”

In a separate post, the band also informed fans who purchased tickets to their upcoming shows that they would be issued a refund.

“To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour,” Jane’s Addiction said.

“Refunds for the canceled dates will be issued at your point of purchase — or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc., please reach out to them direct,” the band added.

On Thursday, Navarro publicly apologized to Jane’s Addiction’s crew members — as well as to the other bands that were openers on the tour and their crew members — in a statement on Instagram, which also included audio of Jane’s Addiction’s latest single, “True Love.”

“New Jane’s Addiction track released today, True Love. I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live,” the guitarist told his 727,000 Instagram followers.

“I’d also like to publicly apologize to our crew, @crawlersband [Crawlers] and their crew and to @loveandrocketsofficial [Love and Rockets] and their crew,” Navarro continued.

“Thanks for being our travel companions for as long as you did. I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result. May all of our hearts mend together,” the guitarist concluded in his statement.

As Breitbart News reported, Jane’s Addiction made headlines last Saturday when Farrell was seen assaulting Navarro on stage during a concert after which crew members rushed the stage to break up the altercation.

Watch Below:

Why Farrell appeared so angry with Navarro remains unclear.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.