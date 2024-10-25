‘Scarface’ Star Ángel Salazar Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Scarface star Ángel Salazar, who died in August at the age of 68, has been revealed.

Salazar, who played Chi Chi in the iconic 1983 film Scarface, died from acute intoxication from drug use, including cocaine, according to a report by TMZ.

Specifically, the actor died from the combined effects of cocaine, the muscle relaxant cyclobenzaprine, and the antihistamine diphenhydramine, the New York Chief Medical Examiner’s office told the outlet.

Meanwhile, arteriosclerosis — a type of vascular disease — and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also listed as contributing factors in Salazar’s death. The actor’s death is also listed as accidental.

Salazar, who had seemingly died in his sleep, was found deceased at his friend’s home in Brooklyn in August. While his cause of death was not apparent at the time, a representative for the Carlito’s Way star told TMZ the actor had previously suffered from heart issues.

The actor was perhaps best known for his role in the 1983 film, Scarface, in which he played Chi Chi, the henchman for Al Pacino’s iconic Tony Montana character.

“Salazar landed his iconic Scarface role early in his career — leaving an impact thanks to one scene, where his character met a bloody demise in front of Pacino’s Tony Montana,” TMZ noted.

From there, Salazar went on to star opposite of Tim Hanks in the 1988 film, Punchline, as well as work alongside Pacino once again in the 1993 thriller Carlito’s Way. Salazar also had a career as a stand-up comedian.

Before his death, the actor was filming, The Brooklyn Premiere, an indie spin-off to Scarface, director Eric Spade Rivas told TMZ.

