Jerry Seinfeld Shreds His Kids’ Former School for Allowing ‘Distressed’ Students to Take Day After Election Off

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld said he was shocked to find out that the school he sent his son is allowing students who are feeling “distressed” over the 2024 election to take the day after Election Day off. Seinfeld was sending his son to the Ethical Culture Fieldstonprivate pre-K–12th grade School in New York City, where he pays $65,540 a year tuition. But he is now worried that this woke school is teaching kids to be “buckle” under the slightest social pressure.

The school’s principal recently sent a letter home to parents promising to create a “safe space” for kids who are worried over the election, according to the Daily Mail.

The letter said that the election “may be a high-stakes and emotional time” for kids and that the school would “create space to provide students with the support they may need.”

Administrators even ordered teachers to withhold passing out any homework for next Wednesday to allow kids time to recover from Tuesday’s election.

The letter appears to have been the final straw for the Seinfeld TV star. It is being reported that Seinfeld has no pulled his son out of the toney school.

“This is why the kids hated it. What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?” Seinfeld told the New York Times

“To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money?” the 70-year-old comedian asked.

The school has had other troubles, too.

The head of the school, Joe Algrant, resigned in August after parents complained that the left-wing school had become a hotbed for antisemitism.

On parent even said that her son, who is Jewish, had been called an “ethnic cleanser” and a “colonizer” in school. And when her son tried to arrange for a Holocaust survivor to come speak to the class, other students agitated to have the talk cancelled because they support the Palestinians.

Also, back in 2020, teacher J.B. Brager was fired for attacking Jews and Israel in class, and the year before that the school invited Muslim speaker Kayum Ahmed to speak to students and he reportedly went on to say that Jews were acting just like Hitler’s Nazi regime and engaging in a Holocaust of the Palestinians.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston