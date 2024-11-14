Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno, who died last month at the age of 66, has been revealed.

Di’Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, passed away at his home in Salisbury, England, on October 21.

The singer’s death was caused by “a tear in the sac around the heart,” which resulted in blood from the main aorta to leak in, which led to the heart stopping, according to Di’Anno’s family.

“We have received permission from Paul’s family to bring you the news of Paul’s cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received,” began a statement posted Monday to the former Iron Maiden vocalist’s Facebook page.

The statement went on to explain that Di’Anno’s sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed that “Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.”

“Paul’s death was instantaneous and hopefully painless,” the announcement continued. “May he rest in peace.”

The statement also informed Di’Anno’s Facebook followers that an In Memoriam concert was held last weekend at Underworld Camden in London, United Kingdom, where many of the former Iron Maiden frontman’s fans, friends, colleagues, and family members were present.

“With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend,” the statement concluded.

The announcement was posted alongside a photo of family and friends who gathered at the live music bar in London last weekend in honor of Di’Anno.

As Breitbart News reported, Di’Anno’s record label, Conquest Music, announced his passing on October 21, noting that the former Iron Maiden frontman had suffered from “severe health issues” in recent years, which left him restricted him to a wheelchair before his death.

Di’Anno had been married five times, and fathered six children.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.