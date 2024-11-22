Transgender Miss Nevada Suggests Capitol Hill Restroom Battle Is About Protecting Trans People from ‘Trans-Attracted’ Republicans

Kataluna Enriquez — a biological male who identifies as a woman, and who won the title of Miss Nevada USA in 2021 — says Congress seeking to make members use restrooms corresponding to their biological sex is “disgusting.” Enriquez even went as far as to suggest that it could be dangerous for a man who identifies as a woman to use a men’s restroom on Capitol Hill, because, “most trans-attracted men are Republican.”

“I think the whole thing is just honestly disgusting,” Enriquez told TMZ. “At this point, it’s just tired. There’s so many other issues that we need to focus on in this country instead of the divisive and fake narrative towards trans people.”

“The fact that she’s just saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll follow the rule’ says so much about her character, and also her mission, and her focus on actually just being there to do the job,” Enriquez added.

Enriquez was referring to transgender Rep.-Elect Sarah McBride (D-DE)’s response to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announcing that she was introducing legislation to prevent biological men from using the women’s restrooms in the Capitol building, in which McBride said he would abide by the policy.

“For me, as a trans woman myself, I will do exactly the same thing,” Enriquez said. “When I use a bathroom, my focus is using the bathroom. There’s no other intentions, and there’s no other narrative.”

“And when we’re talking about protecting women’s spaces and children, I’m here for that, too,” Enriquez insisted, adding, “But I don’t think that’s the same narrative.”

“That’s not the truth that Congresswoman Mace is actually saying,” Enriquez claimed. “I see right through the insecurities and the hatred.”

Enriquez went on to call the transgender restroom issue “really exhausting, and tired, and unnecessary,” and even suggested that Mace’s legislation is “dangerous to not just trans people, but to also biological women who may not present feminine or who are just a little more masculine.”

The former Miss Nevada winner even went as far as to suggest that him using a men’s restroom could be dangerous for himself, claiming “most trans-attracted men are Republican.”

“You’re basically asking someone like me, a trans woman, to use the same restroom as men. And you don’t know this — but trans people know this — that most trans-attracted men are Republican,” Enriquez said.

“You’re asking me to use the same restroom as them, and you’re asking trans men, who are bearded, who wear men clothing, to use the women’s restroom — because that makes more sense somehow?” Enriquez asked.

