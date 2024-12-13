Michael Moore Wants to ‘Pour Gasoline’ on ‘1000 Percent Justified Anger’ After UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

Michael Moore reacted to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson by saying he wants to “pour gasoline” on the “anger” people feel toward the health insurance industry.

In a Friday Substack post, Moore said that while he condemns “murder” in general, he does not condemn the “anger” people feel “toward the health insurance industry.” In fact, he wants to further fuel that anger.

“The anger is 1000% justified. It is long overdue for the media to cover it. It is not new. It has been boiling. And I’m not going to tamp it down or ask people to shut up. I want to pour gasoline on that anger,” Moore wrote.

Moore goes on to point out that Thompson’s murder suspect, Luigi Mangione, appeared to reference his work in his manifesto.

“In his manifesto, he references how I’ve ‘illuminated the corruption and greed,’ implying folks should go to my work to understand the complexity — and the power-hungry abuse — within our current system,” Moore noted.

“It’s not often that my work gets a killer five-star review from an actual killer,” he added, before disclosing that he has therefore received a slew of calls and emails asking him to condemn murder.

In response to those inquires, Moore wrote, “Do I condemn murder? That’s an odd question,” before noting that he has condemned murder in his films, which should be evidence that he does not condone violence.

But when it comes to people condemning “anger toward the health insurance industry,” Moore said, “I am not one of them.”

“Because this anger is not about the killing of a CEO. If everyone who was angry was ready to kill the CEOs, the CEOs would already be dead. That is not what this reaction is about,” Moore said.

“It is about the mass death and misery — the physical pain, the mental abuse, the medical debt, the bankruptcies in the face of denied claims and denied care and bottomless deductibles on top of ballooning premiums — that this ‘health care’ industry has levied against the American people for decades,” he added, before claiming that the government has enabled the healthcare industry to “murder.”

Moore continued:

Yes, I condemn murder, and that’s why I condemn America’s broken, vile, rapacious, bloodthirsty, unethical, immoral health care industry and I condemn every one of the CEOs who are in charge of it and I condemn every politician who takes their money and keeps this system going instead of tearing it up, ripping it apart, and throwing it all away. We need to replace this system with something sane, something caring and loving — something that keeps people alive.

“This is a moment where we can create that change,” Moore added, before attacking the “mainstream media” for refusing to publish Mangione’s manifesto.

Moore concluded his lengthy post with a link to his 2007 film, Sicko, and a call for the Unites States to “throw this entire system in the trash” and implement “universal” cradle-to-grave, government-funded healthcare.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.