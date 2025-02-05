Video: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Host Amber Ruffin Selling Song Fantasizing About Trump Being Beaten, Jailed

Amber Ruffin, comedian and a longtime Late Night with Seth Myers writer, is set to host the White House Correspondents’ Association’s Dinner in April. The Amber Ruffin Show host, who hasn’t been shy about her hatred for President Donald Trump, once sang a jazz standard fantasizing about him being beaten, locked in a cage, and jailed.

“I wish him health so he’d live a very long life. He’d live to see a divorce from his twenty wife. She’d bleed him dry, and he’d die penniless. But, I don’t wish him well,” Ruffin sings in a sort of farewell ode to Trump, “I Don’t Wish Him well,” following the 2020 election.

“I wish him adventures in life on the grandest scale. More specifically the kind that you find in jail. But that won’t be so bad, ‘cuz that’s where all his friends are. I don’t wish him well,” she continues. “I wish him hope in his heart that replaces his rage. He gets his ass beat by kids that he kept in a cage. And they played that shit on pay-per-view. But I don’t wish him well.”

The song is available for purchase on major music services, Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music.